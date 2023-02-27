Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides

In an effort to reduce the risk of drinking and driving we are proud to present free holiday cab and ride-share rides for you!

We care about our residents in the Dallas metro area and want to give back by offering free cab, Uber, or Lyft rides this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to prevent drinking and driving.

How it Works:

The program is simple – if you have been drinking – take an Uber, Lyft, or cab and we will reimburse you for it!

Make the right choice, the responsible choice to get home during Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

Qualifying Days:

Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19th, 2023

Details to the Program:

Rides must be in the Dallas, TX metro area.

Rides must be taken between 5 pm on Thursday, March 16th and 10 am on Sunday, March 19th, 2023.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

A maximum value of $30.00 anywhere in the Dallas metro area.

The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 60 submissions.

When Will I Get My Reimbursement?

Within 10 business days, you must submit a copy of your receipt and photo id and mail-in to our office:

Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

Hartley Law Firm

2340 E Trinity Mls Rd #100

Carrollton, TX 75006

The law firm will review the submissions on a first come first serve basis, and the first 60 people will receive reimbursements. Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.

